Joseph J. Dalton 1916-2019 Joseph J. Dalton, age 103, died peacefully in his sleep on September 30, 2019 at Lexington Park Skilled Nursing Home in Topeka. His family had a chance to say goodbye. Joe was born June 15, 1916, near Fontana, Kansas, the fifth child of Charlie and Effie Dalton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Rita Dalton, his second wife, Bettie Dalton and his four siblings. Joe graduated from Fontana High School in 1934, moved to Kansas City and joined the Army in August of 1942 He served as a supply clerk and remembered being in Normandy shortly after the D-Day invasion. He married Rita Berry in 1943; they had two children, Charles and Colleen, before she died in 1952. He met and married Bettie Ezell in 1954 and they had a son, Daniel. He and Bettie raised their family in Kansas City, Kansas where they were members of St. Rose of Lima and Blessed Sacrament parishes. They were married for 64 years before her death last year. Joe was a lifelong Democrat, a good Catholic and a strong union man. He was co-founder of the Retail Clerks Union in Kansas City in 1942. His career was at Milgram's food store where he rose to the position of Assistant Manager. Joe was a quiet, attentive and respectful man. Though life dealt him some blows, he was never angry or bitter, but instead always thoughtful, kind, calm and generous He is survived by his three children, Charles Dalton (Patty), Colleen Hernandez (Bob), and Dan Dalton (Brenda) as well as 7 grandchildren, Andy, Sara and James Dalton, Sophie and Beth McCarthy, Kalila and Michael Dalton and 13 great grandchildren. The family wants to express their deep gratitude to the competent, caring and compassionate staff at Lexington Park Skilled Nursing and Great Lakes Hospice. Visitation will be 9:00a.m.-10:00a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 followed by funeral mass at 10:00a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola. Memorials are to Great Lakes Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019