Joseph J. LaSala Joseph J. LaSala, 102, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 11a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terr. Kansas City, MO 64137: burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will begin with the Rosary at 3p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. Monday at St. Catherine's Church. Joseph was born January 29, 1917 in Kansas City, MO to Calogero and Madiengia (Catalano) LaSala. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Joseph retired from Interstate Bakery in 1975 and later retired from the Hickman Mills School district. He was a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Josephine (Caponetto) LaSala, and several siblings. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Carl J. and Earline LaSala; daughter and son-in-law, Donna Marie and Arno Pinnow; grandchildren, Sean LaSala, Eric LaSala (Angie), Elissa Virgo, Anthony Snorgrass (Lisa), Nickolas Snorgrass (Brittany), 8 great grandchildren, sister-in law and brother- in-law Don Borts, Jeanette Caponetto, and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019