Joseph "Joe" Jackson IV
July 24, 1934 - October 12, 2020
Overland Park , Kansas - Joe Jackson was born July 24th, 1934 in Maryville, MO to Joseph (Joe) F. Jackson, Jr and Helen Baker Jackson. He grew up there, where he played basketball and ran track at both Maryville High and then Wentworth Military Academy, in Lexington, MO. In 1952 he enrolled at the University of Missouri where he enjoyed being rush chairman for his fraternity Beta Theta Pi.
In 1956 he graduated from the University of Missouri and went to Navy OCS in Newport, RI. Upon receiving his commission as an officer, he was assigned to the Office of Naval Intelligence in the Pentagon. It was an interesting time as he was the U-2 Naval Liaison for Admiral Burke, Chief of Naval Operations.
On Dec. 27, 1959 he married Sally McClure ("wifey"), of Kirksville, MO. The following summer he returned to MU where he taught accounting and earned his master's degree. Then it was a move to Kansas City as a CPA with Arthur Andersen & Co. While living in Kansas City, their son, Joe Ford Jackson was born.
His grandfather and great grandfather were both bankers in Maryville, MO so banking called and in 1963 the family moved to Maryville where he became Vice President of the Citizens State Bank and President of the Maryville Lions Club and Jaycees.
In 1966 he purchased the First National Bank of Columbus and moved to Columbus, KS. He remained CEO, President and Board Chair until selling the bank in 2011. In 1982, he purchased Stanley Bank, of Overland Park, KS and traveled back and forth running both banks. He remained CEO, President and Board Chair at Stanley Bank until his death.
Joe was known for his brilliant mind and business ability. Under his leadership Stanley Bank was named as one of the, "Three Best Banks in Kansas City" by the Kansas City Star on Nov 10, 1991.
Along with his brilliant mind was an incredible work ethic which he managed to keep until the very end. On Friday, Oct 9th he conducted his bank board meeting and went to the emergency room at St Lukes South later that day. He passed away the evening of Monday, Oct 12th. Since Monday was a bank holiday he did not miss a day of work. That was so very typical and he stayed in control of his destiny until the end.
His special interest was college basketball where he knew all the players and stats. Joe especially loved his Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats and rarely missed a game at either school. He had stopped playing golf but did enjoy watching others play the game while looking out the window of his home. Another of his joys in life was flying right seat in his CJ's and Honda Jet. He loved to dance, loved his dog Raggs but most of all Joe loved his work. Stanley Bank was his happy place.
The American Saddlebred Horse community was a source of pride and he enjoyed traveling to horse shows across the country and abroad. One of their horses was sent to England in December 1980 to give demonstrations in London's Grand Hall. Another of his horses was crowned Worlds Grand Champion Five-Gaited American Saddlebred Horse in 2001. He had several other World and National Champion horses and also enjoyed his involvement in the Thoroughbred industry.
Joe was known for his desire to help others and privately did things to help many people without wanting or receiving any notoriety. He enjoyed wonderful health his entire life but the diagnosis of ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease) this year was insurmountable. He fought hard but there is no cure.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Mission Valley Hunt and the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lions Gate.
Joe is survived by his wife Sally Jackson, son Joe Ford Jackson (Debbie), granddaughter Nicole Jackson and sister Sally Ann Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joe Jackson to the Church of the Resurrection- "Bookmobile", 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224, the American Saddlebred Horse Museum, 4083 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, KY 40511 or a charity of your choice
.
Due to the Covid Virus a private memorial service will be held at a later date.