Joseph John Oberle
1959 - 2020
Joseph John Oberle
November 1, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Joseph John Oberle, 60, loving husband, father, son, uncle passed from this life into the arms of his parents, John and Rose Oberle, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Joe was born in Atessa, Chieti, Italy on December 8, 1959. Joe is survived by his beautiful wife, Gina (DiGiovanni), sons John, Nick (Nin), and Joe Vince. Visitation 9-10:30 and Mass at 10:30 will be Thursday, November 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5501 Monticello, Shawnee, Ks. Mass will be livestream at www.skradksifh-kc.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
November 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Gina and boys. Joe was one of the nicest individuals we’ve ever met and he had such a big heart. Such a shock to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers to the Oberle family.
Chris and Carrie Zych
Friend
