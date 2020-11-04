Joseph John Oberle
November 1, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Joseph John Oberle, 60, loving husband, father, son, uncle passed from this life into the arms of his parents, John and Rose Oberle, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Joe was born in Atessa, Chieti, Italy on December 8, 1959. Joe is survived by his beautiful wife, Gina (DiGiovanni), sons John, Nick (Nin), and Joe Vince. Visitation 9-10:30 and Mass at 10:30 will be Thursday, November 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5501 Monticello, Shawnee, Ks. Mass will be livestream at www.skradksifh-kc.com