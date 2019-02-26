Kansas City Star Obituaries
Joseph Kronek Joseph Andrew Kronek (Krajnak) was born June 24, 1921 to Mary Balent Prikopa-Tulek and Jozsef Varicha-Krajnak in Minneapolis Minnesota. Formerly of Columbia Heights and Northeast Minneapolis, he left this world at the age of 97 on February 21, 2019 while a resident of Shawnee (Kansas). Joe proudly served during World War II with the 354th Pioneer Mustang Fighter Group. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances, his parents, several step brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (RJ) Black. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and cousins in Slovakia. Special thanks to his friend Michael Bruce; his little friends Minka and Brayden; the staff at Heartland Assisted Living, especially Molly, Hailey and OJ; and the staff of Kindred Hospice. Funeral Service 10 AM Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel (1918 University Av. NE Minneapolis, MN). Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The First Tee, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church or .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
