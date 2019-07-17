Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Coffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Coffman


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Coffman Obituary
Joseph L. Coffman Joseph L. Coffman, of Overland Park, KS, peacefully passed away July 11, 2019 at home. A rosary will be prayed beginning at 5 p.m. with visitation following until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, with interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Joseph was born August 28, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri to Cecil and Theresa (Bree) Coffman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Thomas, James, and John; sister Mary; daughter Theresa; and his wife of 50 years Judith. Joseph is survived by sons, Steven J. Coffman and wife, Linda; Kenneth A. Coffman and wife, Kelly; daughter Bonnie L. Bock; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Joseph was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area and served in the United States Navy. Following his service he was employed with TWA Airlines as a mechanic until his retirement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy Ste. 200, KCMO 64114. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now