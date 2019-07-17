Joseph L. Coffman Joseph L. Coffman, of Overland Park, KS, peacefully passed away July 11, 2019 at home. A rosary will be prayed beginning at 5 p.m. with visitation following until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, with interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Joseph was born August 28, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri to Cecil and Theresa (Bree) Coffman. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Thomas, James, and John; sister Mary; daughter Theresa; and his wife of 50 years Judith. Joseph is survived by sons, Steven J. Coffman and wife, Linda; Kenneth A. Coffman and wife, Kelly; daughter Bonnie L. Bock; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Joseph was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area and served in the United States Navy. Following his service he was employed with TWA Airlines as a mechanic until his retirement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy Ste. 200, KCMO 64114. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019