1/1
Joseph Lee Fein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Lee Fein Joseph Lee Fein of Lenexa, KS, passed away on Saturday, August 1st at age 72. After a year-long battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home with his beloved wife of nearly 52 years and their children by his side. Joe was born in Halstead, KS, on August 25, 1947, and grew up on the family farm as the only child of James W. Fein and Maxine G. Ryan. His passion for health and exercise translated to both his career as a letter carrier with a walking route and hobbies including traveling, hiking and biking. In his spare time, he enjoyed volunteering, working crossword puzzles, and reading. A life-long learner, Joe earned a bachelor's degree with honors in sociology from UMKC at age 42. He is survived by his wife Gail Ann Fein, children Sandra R. (Bradley) Heinrichs, Kathy L. (Brian) Hughes, Steven J. (Monika) Fein, and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier food pantry in KCMO or Doctors Without Borders. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved