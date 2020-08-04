Joseph Lee Fein Joseph Lee Fein of Lenexa, KS, passed away on Saturday, August 1st at age 72. After a year-long battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home with his beloved wife of nearly 52 years and their children by his side. Joe was born in Halstead, KS, on August 25, 1947, and grew up on the family farm as the only child of James W. Fein and Maxine G. Ryan. His passion for health and exercise translated to both his career as a letter carrier with a walking route and hobbies including traveling, hiking and biking. In his spare time, he enjoyed volunteering, working crossword puzzles, and reading. A life-long learner, Joe earned a bachelor's degree with honors in sociology from UMKC at age 42. He is survived by his wife Gail Ann Fein, children Sandra R. (Bradley) Heinrichs, Kathy L. (Brian) Hughes, Steven J. (Monika) Fein, and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier food pantry in KCMO or Doctors Without Borders
