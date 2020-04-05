Kansas City Star Obituaries
Joseph M. Briggs Joseph M. Briggs, 78, of K.C., MO, passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born January 25, 1942, in Marceline, MO, to Albert and Mary Ann Briggs. He served in the US Army. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Boyle and Deborah Venyard. Survivors include sisters, Sharon Alumbaugh of Cheyenne, WY and Donna (Dennis) Flanagan of Liberty, MO. Cremation, no services requested. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
