Joseph M. Burke Captain Joseph M. Burke, 81, of Belleair Beach, FL died peacefully at home on 7/16/19 with his family at his side. Joe was born in the Bronx, NY and eventually left to join the USAF. As a fighter pilot, he saw much of the world and eventually met his bride, Bette, while stationed at Hamilton AFB near San Francisco. Shortly after getting married in 1964, he left the military and began a career as a pilot with TWA, KLM and Martinair. During his 38 year career in aviation, he piloted many aircraft including the F-86 Sabre, F-101 Voodoo, Constellation, 880, DC-9, 707, 727, 1011, 757, 767, and retired as a Captain of the 747 in 1996. Joe and Bette raised three boys in Overland Park, KS. They moved to Belleair Beach, FL in 1985. He will be remembered for being among other things, a loving husband, a great father of 3 boys, an awesome grandfather, an amazing pilot, and a good member of the community. He possessed a strong work ethic as well as a great sense of humor. Joe is survived by his wife, Bette; son, Greg; son Adam (Kimberly); son Jason (Melodie); grandchildren Michael and Ashley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019