Joseph Michael May Joseph Michael May, 86, passed away April 4, 2019 surrounded by family members. He was born on September 24, 1932 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Joe was known for his service and generosity in these communities. He served as an Army Instructor during the Korean Conflict. He was a giving community volunteer and proud veteran advocate. Joe was an Insurance Professional for 50 years in Kansas City. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara May, his brother Jerome May and his eleven children Mike May, Mary Ann Parkin, David May, Karen Leimer, Cathy Cunningham, Michael May, Teresa May-Teerink, Brendan May, Brian May, Barry Smith and Brian Smith. He was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.He was devout to his faith and devoted to the Church of the Resurrection of which he was a passionate and involved member. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, main sanctuary, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224, with a reception to follow. Inurnment will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Matthew's Ministry at COR. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com.



