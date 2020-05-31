Joseph Matthew Molinaro Joe passed away on May 15, 2020 following an heroic attempt to recover from the stroke he suffered last Nov. He was born in KC, MO. to Dr. Joseph Matthew Molinaro and Helen Parke Molinaro. He is survived by his wife of 29 yrs., Arlene, 4 children, Melissa Roby of Nashville, Tenn., Dr. Joseph Molinaro (Lauren) of Soquel, Calif., Ryan Molinaro(Lauren) of Carlsbad, Calif. & Jaime Kasselman. He also leaves 9 grandhildren & 2 beloved brothers, Dr. Robert Molinaro (Barbara) Cleveland, MO. & David Molinaro (Cheryl) Estero, Fla. along with many nieces & nephews. Joe graduated from Rockhurst HS a member of "The Great Class of 1960" and from Rockhurst College. After graduation he joined the Airforce flying F-4's for 6 yrs. ending his service after flying missions over Vietnam for a yr. He turned his love of flying into a long career as a commercial pilot for both Eastern Airlines & Northwest Airlines. In 2007 he started his own company, Trading Support, offering tech support to financial investors. Joe was passionate about his family & friends, relishing his biweekly lunches with The Romeo Club (retired old men eating out). The family suggests any contributions be made to either Rockhurst HS, 9301 State Line. Rd., K.C., MO. 64114 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.