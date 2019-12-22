|
Joseph B. Mulich Jr. Joseph B. Mulich, Jr., 65, of KC, KS, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Joe was born December 9, 1953, in Kansas City, KS. Joe served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the VA Hospital where he was employed as a painter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruth Mulich. He is survived by his sister Barb Loftus, Anna and Dale Von Sande and their children, who he loved as family, nephew Andy Loftus and his family, niece Angela Bash and her family, his uncle Bill Mulich and many cousins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019