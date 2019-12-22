Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mulich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mulich Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mulich Jr. Obituary
Joseph B. Mulich Jr. Joseph B. Mulich, Jr., 65, of KC, KS, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Joe was born December 9, 1953, in Kansas City, KS. Joe served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the VA Hospital where he was employed as a painter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruth Mulich. He is survived by his sister Barb Loftus, Anna and Dale Von Sande and their children, who he loved as family, nephew Andy Loftus and his family, niece Angela Bash and her family, his uncle Bill Mulich and many cousins.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -