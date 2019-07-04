|
Joseph Myron Harrington Joseph Myron Harrington, 62, passed away on July 1, 2019. Joe was born August 3, 1956 to Joseph and Amy (Anderson) Harrington in Kansas City, who preceded him in death and lived here most of his life. Joe was a proud to be a Mason, a Shriner, as well as a member of the Scottish Rite. He is survived by his wife Karen Harrington, stepsons Jonathan Broughton, Jared Broughton and Kaylee Isley, two step grandchildren Alaina Henks and Carter Broughton whom he loved dearly, brother Kevin and wife Joni Harrington, sister in law Wanda Marshall, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, July 6th at 11 at the Jackson County Shrine Cub 120 1/2 S Pleasant Independence ,Mo 64050
Published in Kansas City Star on July 4, 2019