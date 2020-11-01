1/
Joseph N. "Bud" Burris Jr.
1932 - 2020
Joseph N. "Bud" Burris, Jr.
October 28, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Joseph Burris, 88, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be held at graveside.
Joseph was born the son of Joseph and Mae Burris on July 6, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Marie Burris; daughter, Rebecca Burris; and sisters, Barbara (Clayton) Wiyninger and Jerry (Joe) Cain. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Pam) Burris and Karl (Monica) Burris; brothers, Charles (Billie Jean) Burris and Tom (Linda) Burris; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Please visit Joseph's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
October 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
