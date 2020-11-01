Joseph N. "Bud" Burris, Jr.
October 28, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Joseph Burris, 88, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be held at graveside.
Joseph was born the son of Joseph and Mae Burris on July 6, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Marie Burris; daughter, Rebecca Burris; and sisters, Barbara (Clayton) Wiyninger and Jerry (Joe) Cain. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Pam) Burris and Karl (Monica) Burris; brothers, Charles (Billie Jean) Burris and Tom (Linda) Burris; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Please visit Joseph's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com