Joseph Nemecek Joseph F. Nemecek, 82, of Kansas City, MO, passed away at his home in the early morning hours on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Tuesday, July 14th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Dr.; burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City immediately following the service. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 10am with the praying of the rosary at 10:45 am. Joe was born in Kansas City on November 17, 1937 and remained in his hometown for the rest of his life. His strong faith was anchored in his Catholic education beginning at Blessed Sacrament Grade School, St. John's Seminary (1950-1954) and Rockhurst College (1954-1958) where he earned his Bachelor of Science in physics. He received a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics from UMKC in 1962 and a MBA from Rockhurst College in 1981. A lifelong learner, Joe never stopped reading, researching and attending classes and webinars. Once he completed his duty with the 110th Engineering BN in the 35th infantry of the Missouri National Guard from 1957-1962, he went on to teach mathematics and electrical analysis in the evening division of Rockhurst College from 1962-1966. He married the love of his life, Mary Jo, in 1960. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this September. That year also marked the beginning of his 38-year career at TWA as an Instrument Engineer. He left a lasting legacy through his designs and patents during the adolescent years of commercial aviation. In 1976 he was promoted to Vice-President where he oversaw the engine repair shop, maintenance, security and finance. He finished his career as Chief Information Officer. Joe was a member of MENSA and an extra-class amateur radio and military operator. His call sign, kilowatt-zero-Japan-Norway, often echoed through the home in the middle of the night as he worked remote stations and countries. His beautiful memory and kind heart lives on through his wife Mary Jo, daughters Mary and Diane of Kansas City and his favorite person- his grandson Dylan. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Robert and his parents Joseph and Margaret. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Rockhurst University or the TWA Museum. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
