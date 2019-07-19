Joseph Newton Davis Joseph Newton Davis, 82, Nevada, MO passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home in Nevada. Joseph was born April 5, 1937 in Harrisonville, MO to Philip Scott and Grace Mae (Barr) Davis. He married Carol Lee Diehr on November 16, 1956 in Nevada and she survives of the home. Joseph was raised in Harrisonville and graduated from Harrisonville High School in 1955 as president of the class. After high school he attended CMSU in Warrensburg for two years. Joseph worked 44 years as an International Traffic Manager for Butler Manufacturing Company in Kansas City, MO before retiring in 2000. He and Carol lived in Blue Springs for 31 years and later moved to Pagosa Springs, CO for 18 years following his retirement. They have resided in Nevada for the past year. Joseph was member of the Pagosa Springs Methodist Church. In addition to his wife Carol, survivors include two children, Todd Joseph Davis, Nevada; Jill Covell and her husband Verne, Nevada; one granddaughter, Sarah Grace Davis; one grandson, Weston Covell; one brother, Philip Barr Davis, PHD, Nevada; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty McClain. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada with Rev. Sharon Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery in Nevada.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 19, 2019