Joseph Patrick Barnes Joseph Patrick Barnes passed away February 27, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. Joe was born September 15, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa to Marie (Kelly) and Joseph Barnes. The youngest of five, he lived in Davenport for his entire childhood. Joe graduated from St. Ambrose College and took a job at Rock Island Arsenal before being drafted into the US Army and serving two tours in Vietnam. Joe married Kathleen Schramp; they had four children and shared 25 years of marriage. Joe lived ten years in Germany with his family while he worked for the Department of Defense. After spending some time in St. Louis and Davenport in the 1990s, Joe resumed working for the US government in Washington D.C., followed by a position with the American Battle Monuments Commission in Paris, where he loved living for the last eight years of his career. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mary (Barnes) Beard, Tom Barnes, and Jeanette (Barnes) Rada and granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Barnes. He is survived by his brother Gerald (Valerie) Barnes; in-laws Marge Barnes and Bill Rada; children Molly Barnes (Steve Wisner), Matt Barnes, Clare (Andy) Bond, Ann (Chris) Kay, and grandchildren Rosalie, Theo, Amos, Guthrie, Jake, Nora, Luke, Henry and Simon. Memorial donations can be made to reStart Kansas City. https://restartinc.org/ Visitation will be at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, on Sunday, March 3 from 1-2, with a service following.Complete obituary can be seen at www.MuehlebachChapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary