Joseph Patrick"Pat" Donnelly Joseph Patrick "Pat" Donnelly, 78, passed away October 24 at his home. He is survived by his brothers, Michael (Peggy) Donnelly, Paul (Polly) Donnelly and his children, Christy (Christopher) Flores, Kathryn (Dave) Schmitt and Mark (Joan) Donnelly, as well as four grandchildren. A funeral mass will take place at 10 am, Nov. 18th at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Private interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Full obituary at www.assurancecremations.com/notices/JosephPat-Donnelly
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019