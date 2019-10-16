|
|
Joseph Patrick Morrissey 1944 - 2019 Joseph Patrick Morrissey, 75, of Lees Summit, MO passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th, 6-8 pm at Our Lady of the Presentation, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO with a brief prayer at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 18th, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Lois Morrissey, his brothers Fr. Charles Morrissey OMI and Malachy Morrissey, his sisters Monica Coble and Sr. Genevieve Morrissey FSPA, and his brother- in-law Melvin Spence. He is survived by his wife Kay Morrissey and his sisters Lois Rita (Morrissey) Spence, Sr. Frances Morrissey FSPA, Sr. Mary Morrissey FSPA, Sr. Shirley Morrissey FSPA, Veronica (Richard) Heun, and sister-in-law Beverly Morrissey. He is survived by brothers Michael (Jean) Morrissey, Steve (Mary) Morrissey, and Thomas (JoAnn) Morrissey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is also survived by his six children and their families; Patrick & Alexandra Morrissey, Kevin & Misty Morrissey, Ryan & Chrystal Morrissey, Kyle & Sarah Morrissey, Megan & Noah Calbert, Kara Morrissey, and 17 grandchildren. Joe leaves behind a legacy of service, love, generosity, good humor, and gratitude. Full obituary can be found at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019