Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
For more information about
Joseph Morrissey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of the Presentation
130 NW Murray Rd
Lees Summit, MO
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Presentation
130 NW Murray Rd
Lees Summit, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation
130 NW Murray Rd
Lees Summit, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Patrick Morrissey


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Patrick Morrissey Obituary
Joseph Patrick Morrissey 1944 - 2019 Joseph Patrick Morrissey, 75, of Lees Summit, MO passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th, 6-8 pm at Our Lady of the Presentation, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO with a brief prayer at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 18th, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Lois Morrissey, his brothers Fr. Charles Morrissey OMI and Malachy Morrissey, his sisters Monica Coble and Sr. Genevieve Morrissey FSPA, and his brother- in-law Melvin Spence. He is survived by his wife Kay Morrissey and his sisters Lois Rita (Morrissey) Spence, Sr. Frances Morrissey FSPA, Sr. Mary Morrissey FSPA, Sr. Shirley Morrissey FSPA, Veronica (Richard) Heun, and sister-in-law Beverly Morrissey. He is survived by brothers Michael (Jean) Morrissey, Steve (Mary) Morrissey, and Thomas (JoAnn) Morrissey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is also survived by his six children and their families; Patrick & Alexandra Morrissey, Kevin & Misty Morrissey, Ryan & Chrystal Morrissey, Kyle & Sarah Morrissey, Megan & Noah Calbert, Kara Morrissey, and 17 grandchildren. Joe leaves behind a legacy of service, love, generosity, good humor, and gratitude. Full obituary can be found at www.muehlebachchapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now