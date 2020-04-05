|
Joseph Paul Kramps Joseph Paul Kramps, 82, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at John Knox Village Hospice House in Lee's Summit. The family will be having a private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri. Memorials and contributions are suggested to the Joe Kramps Team. The family will have a memorial mass at a later date. Mr. Joseph P. Kramps was born on September 19, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from De La Salle in 1954. He joined IBEW Local 124 in September 1957. He was an avid fisherman and golfer but his passion was the Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Kramps and Isabell (Twenter) Kramps and siblings, Tom, Dorothy, Adelma, Donnie, and Henry. His survivors include the love of his life, Judy (Yocum) Kramps (May 10, 2020 would have been their 62nd anniversary); sons, Paul (Jenean) and Richard (Beth); daughter, Susan (Dave); grandchildren, Danielle (Ryan), Candice (Randy), Michael (Kate), Christopher, Alicia, and Nicholas; great grandchildren, the twins: Phoenix & Faith, Brady, Eleanor, Ella, Reece, and Makenzie (due May 27); and his sisters, Barbara Stock, Sr. Theresa Kramps B.V.M., and Amy Lee. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020