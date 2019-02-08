Joseph Presko Joseph Presko, 90, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, at his home in Kansas City, MO. Joe was born on October 7, 1928 to Catherine and George Presko in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1946. Joe was a major league baseball pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers in the 1950's. He was a devoted husband and best friend to his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen O'Laughlin Presko, with whom he celebrated over 70 years of marriage, a dedicated father to his four sons Joe Jr. (Laura), Terry (Gina), Tim (Sherri), Robert (Julie) and three daughters Barbara Hughes, Nancy Schmitz (Kevin) and Dr. Kim Presko, an amazing grandfather to his nine grandsons Brett, Cam, Casey, Nick, Bryce, Andrew, Garrett, Luke Presko and Jeremy Schmitz and four granddaughters Hilary Miller, Angie Dust, Jillian Sansone and Kaitlyn Presko. Joe was the doting great-grandfather of 17 and the favorite uncle and friend to many. He leaves behind his sister Mary Ann Stock, and was preceded in death by his parents and his brother George Jr. Joe truly loved spending time with his family especially attending sporting events and activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing games, painting, fishing and watching sporting events. Joe dedicated his talents by coaching and mentoring many northland youth baseball players for over 20 years and volunteering for various charities. Joe enjoyed the daily mail requesting autographs of baseball cards and memorabilia. Through life and death, Joe was a competitor and did not give up, but always remained humble and kind. Joe was fortunate to travel the world and pray at the Vatican and Fatima. He created memories with his family and friends traveling to Australia, Europe, Branson and spring training. Joe and Kathleen were founding members of the St. Charles and St. Andrews Catholic Churches in the northland. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 9 from 9:00-11:00am followed by Mass at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, KCMO 64118. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Restoration Project.



