Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
416 N. 14th St.
Kansas City, KS
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Dick


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. Dick Obituary
Joseph R. "JoJo" Dick Joseph R. "JoJo" Dick, 50, Kansas City, KS, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, October 24 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., Kansas City, KS. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sisters Servants of Mary. JoJo was born September 4, 1969, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. He was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School and had worked at BPU for over 10 years. JoJo had a huge heart and was kind and sensitive to everyone he met. He loved to barbecue and never passed up a challenge to show off his skills. JoJo was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Donna Dick, his sisters and their spouses, Diane and Randy Nill, Jodi and Michael Smith, niece and her husband, Ashley and Paul Tranckino, nephews, R.J. Nill, Zachary Nill, Trent Smith and Collin Smith, niece, Maron Smith and great niece and nephew, Cameron and Paul Michael Trackino, Jr. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now