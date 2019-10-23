|
Joseph R. "JoJo" Dick Joseph R. "JoJo" Dick, 50, Kansas City, KS, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, October 24 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., Kansas City, KS. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Sisters Servants of Mary. JoJo was born September 4, 1969, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime area resident. He was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School and had worked at BPU for over 10 years. JoJo had a huge heart and was kind and sensitive to everyone he met. He loved to barbecue and never passed up a challenge to show off his skills. JoJo was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Donna Dick, his sisters and their spouses, Diane and Randy Nill, Jodi and Michael Smith, niece and her husband, Ashley and Paul Tranckino, nephews, R.J. Nill, Zachary Nill, Trent Smith and Collin Smith, niece, Maron Smith and great niece and nephew, Cameron and Paul Michael Trackino, Jr. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019