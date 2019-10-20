Kansas City Star Obituaries
Joseph R. Marciniak Joseph R. "Pickle" Marciniak, 84, of Shawnee, KS, passed away, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Olathe Hospice House. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Monday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5 7 pm, Sunday at the Amos Family Funeral Home where the Rosary will be prayed at 5 pm. The family suggests contributions to Olathe Hospice House, , or American Diabetes Association. Joe was born in Kansas City, KS. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a truck driver, retiring from Associated Wholesale Grocers in 1997. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Teamsters Union. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Marciniak in 2006, brothers, Frank and Ted and a sister Dorothy McCleary. He is survived by his children, Ann (Ed) Campbell, Philip Marciniak, and Steven (Cindy) Marciniak; a sister, Marilyn Johnson, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his special friend Joann Wiesedeppe. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
