Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Joseph R. "Joe" Martin

Joseph R. "Joe" Martin Obituary
Joseph R. "Joe" Martin Joseph R. "Joe" Martin, 54, small business (Imagetekk) owner, entered Eternal Life on May 11, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 15; Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m., Thursday, May 16, both at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church at St. Mark, KS. Memorials are with Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214 and Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3550 N. 167th St. W., Colwich, KS 67030. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, Wichita, KS. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
