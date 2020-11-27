1/1
Joseph R. Stasi
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. Stasi
June 26, 1926 - November 24, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Joseph R. Stasi, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020 in Olathe, KS. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. The link for the stream can be found at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Joseph was born June 26, 1926 to Dominick (Beebe) & Lucy Stasi. He was brother to Angelina Stasi, Pat Stasi, and Phyllis Stasi. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Stasi, nephew Dominick Stasi, nieces, Lucille O'Malley and Joann Jaggar, great nephews, Pat Stasi, Ryan O'Malley, & Nicholas Jaggar, great nieces, Tanya Swift and Kelly Heckert, as well as numerous great-great nieces and nephews. He served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army. He was an athlete and loved playing all sports. Among his favorite were baseball, bowling, golf and handball. He was a very talented shortstop and was fortunate enough to play in the minor leagues for a short time. He enjoyed watching his great nephews play baseball. Joseph enjoyed going to Arizona on golfing trips with his friends and also going to breakfast weekly with friends.
Joseph was loved by family and friends. He will be deeply missed. I lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Association. Any condolences or cards for Phyllis may be sent to Lucy O'Malley 16110 W 133rd St, Apt 224, Olathe, KS 66062.
Due to COVID-19, a luncheon and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved