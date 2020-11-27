Joseph R. Stasi
June 26, 1926 - November 24, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Joseph R. Stasi, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020 in Olathe, KS. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. The link for the stream can be found at MuehlebachChapel.com
.
Joseph was born June 26, 1926 to Dominick (Beebe) & Lucy Stasi. He was brother to Angelina Stasi, Pat Stasi, and Phyllis Stasi. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Stasi, nephew Dominick Stasi, nieces, Lucille O'Malley and Joann Jaggar, great nephews, Pat Stasi, Ryan O'Malley, & Nicholas Jaggar, great nieces, Tanya Swift and Kelly Heckert, as well as numerous great-great nieces and nephews. He served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army. He was an athlete and loved playing all sports. Among his favorite were baseball, bowling, golf and handball. He was a very talented shortstop and was fortunate enough to play in the minor leagues for a short time. He enjoyed watching his great nephews play baseball. Joseph enjoyed going to Arizona on golfing trips with his friends and also going to breakfast weekly with friends.
Joseph was loved by family and friends. He will be deeply missed. I lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Association
. Any condolences or cards for Phyllis may be sent to Lucy O'Malley 16110 W 133rd St, Apt 224, Olathe, KS 66062.
Due to COVID-19, a luncheon and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.