Joseph Robert Johnston

November 20, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Joe passed away peacefully in the company of his children on Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020. He was 67 years old. Joe was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the 4th child of Ethel & John Johnston. He grew up in Kansas City and attended Northeast High School. He worked as a welder & used his artistic inclinations to create wrought-iron gates for friends & neighbors. He was generous to a fault & would give the shirt off his back if someone needed one. He never knew a stranger & everyone who knew him recognized his sweet nature & loving spirit as well as his strong opinions. Joe was preceded in death by his father, John M. Johnston & mother, Ethel M. Johnston. Joe is survived by his wife, Rhonda Johnston, his children, Robert Johnston, Susan Gray & Natalie Johnston, & 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Sean, Madison, Aiyanna, Cadence, Dwayne, Zariyah, Alyssa, Mackenzie & Wyatt, his siblings, Patty Moskowitz (Albert), John Johnston (Jan), Rosemary Hoyle (Don) & Dorothy Sauer (Frank), & nieces & nephews, Karen Hickey (Jeff), Ellen Walker (Morgan), Chris Johnston (Michala), Rebecca Porwoll (Marcus) , Ben Johnston (Jen), Scott Shields (Candace), Brian Shields, (Claire), Denise Judson (Jackson) & Misty Sluyter (Brian) as well as many more relatives in our large extended family. He will be missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store