Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery KCK
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Tanner


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph S. Tanner Obituary
Joseph S. Tanner Joseph S. (DoDo) Tanner of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Joseph was born Aug. 11, 1926 to Joseph C. and Frances Tanner and was raised on Strawberry Hill KCK. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dixie. Together they had three children; Josephine, Steve and Linda. He is also survived by 10 grand children and 8 great grand children. Joseph enjoyed traveling the U.S., participating in the sport of cockfighting. He is recognized for his Bumble Foot and Tormento Grey Blood Lines. Visitation 12:30p, Rosary 1:30p on Fri. Oct. 18, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home 4101 State Ave, KCK. Followed by burial at 2p at Mt. Calvary Cemetery KCK.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now