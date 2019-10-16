|
Joseph S. Tanner Joseph S. (DoDo) Tanner of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Joseph was born Aug. 11, 1926 to Joseph C. and Frances Tanner and was raised on Strawberry Hill KCK. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dixie. Together they had three children; Josephine, Steve and Linda. He is also survived by 10 grand children and 8 great grand children. Joseph enjoyed traveling the U.S., participating in the sport of cockfighting. He is recognized for his Bumble Foot and Tormento Grey Blood Lines. Visitation 12:30p, Rosary 1:30p on Fri. Oct. 18, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home 4101 State Ave, KCK. Followed by burial at 2p at Mt. Calvary Cemetery KCK.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019