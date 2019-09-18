Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Joseph Crispin
Joseph Stanley "Stan" Crispin

Joseph Stanley "Stan" Crispin Obituary
Joseph Stanley "Stan" Crispin Joseph Stanley, "Stan" Crispin, 69 of Kansas City, KS passed away on 09/15/2019. He was born May 20, 1950, the son of Billie and Barbara (Pursley) Crispin. Stan graduated from Saint Anthony's Grade School and Bishop Ward High School. After school, Stan was a proud Union carpentera real craftsman--for more than 35 years. Every stranger he met turned friend, and his banter, tinged with empathy and good humor, was designed to delight. Generous with his skillset, he helped his many friends with different projects for fun not profit - many paid for with a six pack of his favorite Busch beer. Stan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Anita, his daughter, Lindsey (Bryan), his granddaughters, Elise and Emma, his sister, Clarice Whitesell (Jim), niece, Jesse (Kenny), nephew Josh (Kelly), and their children, all of whom he loved dearly, and too many friends to count. The rosary will be prayed at 9:15 am Thursday, 09/19/19 with visitation to follow from 9:30 to 10:30 and mass at 10:30 am at Saint Mary-Saint Anthony in KCK. Burial will take place on Friday, 09/20/19 at noon at the Wharton Cemetery in Bosworth, MO in Carroll County. Thanks to KU Medical Center Drs and nurses who worked tirelessly for us over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Mary-St. Anthony's.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
