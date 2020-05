Joseph T Bruno Sr. Joe Bruno, 97, of Shawnee, KS passed away on May 23rd, 2020. He was born on October 25th, 1922 in St. Louis, MO to Samuel and Nellie Bruno. A private cremation service will be held with interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Joe is reuniting with his wife of 67 years, Lorene Bruno, in Heaven. He is survived by many members of his loving family.