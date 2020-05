Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Tanner Jr. 73, passed away 5-13-20 visitation 9-11am private service, May 27, Serenity Funeral Home 1101 E. Bannister Rd. KCMO 64131. Graveside service 1pm at Forest Hill Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home (816) 599-2939



