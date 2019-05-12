Joseph V. Prohaska Joseph V. Prohaska, 88, Overland Park, KS, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. For information regarding services, please call Kris Nesthus at 619-806-8800. Joe was born June 16, 1930, in Madison, WI, the son of Joseph F. and Maurine (Rogers) Prohaska. He was a graduate of Wisconsin High School (now closed) which was operated by the University of Wisconsin Education Department where he lettered in football, basketball and tennis. Joe graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Business with a bachelor in Business Administration, majoring in banking and finance. Joe then graduated from Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. In 1952 he married Charlotte (Char) W. Gallaher of Appleton, WI, his university sweetheart who he met on a blind date. Joe was a Korean War Veteran having served as an Administrative Officer at the Army Transportation Research & Development Command at Fort Eustis, VA. Joe was employed by the FDIC as Assistant Regional Director for the Madison Region, examining banks in Wisconsin and Michigan. Moving to Kansas City he then retired as Regional Director for the Kansas City Region of the FDIC as supervisory regulator of banks in Kansas and Missouri. Joe had been a member of Holy Trinity parish since 1980 and was a longtime Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger and Kansas Jayhawk sports fan. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Char in 2014, grandson Ryan and 3 sisters. He is survived by 5 children: Brett (Michelle) Prohaska, Chandler, AZ, Kris (Dan) Nesthus, Jamul, CA, Debbie (Rick) Greene, Sedalia, MO, Jim (Karen) Prohaska, Queen Creek, AZ, Dave (Nicole) Prohaska, Kansas City; 11 grandchildren: Hannah, Katherine, Evan, Jake, Haley, Emery, Morgan, Emma, Eli, Joseph, Ezra; 5 great grandchildren: Isaac, Addelyne, Charlotte, Daxon and Leo and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



