Joseph VanHoecke

Joseph Van Hoecke Joe Van Hoecke passed Wed, Sept 16, 2020. Born 6-8-1932, Joe's parents, Jean-Baptiste and Augusta Landuyt Van Hoecke, Belgium immigrants, lived in the East Bottoms of Kansas City. After the Army, Joe married Bette McPheeters and they had 6 boys: Mike, Tom, Chris, Tim, Patrick & Phil. Joe was a retired member of Sheet Metal Local #2. After Bette's passing, Joe married Linda Stevenin Weisner. Joe is survived by his wife Linda, his brother Albert, and lots of family. Visitation: Sunday, Sept 20th 4-6 PM, Rosary 4:00, Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf Ave, OP, KS. A Catholic Mass will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, September 21st, at Queen of the Holy Rosary, 7023 West 71st St, OP, KS. Burial with Honor Guard to follow at Evergreen Cemetery at 1:30 PM, Ft Scott, KS. For a full obituary please go to www.overlandparkchapel.com
.