Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph Welch Joseph Welch, 74, resident of the Kansas City area for more than 40 years, passed away on May 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Casey, and daughters Misty Osburn and Laura Welch. Joe was born in Wildwood New Jersey in 1945 to Jim and Mary Welch. He and his two brothers, Jim and Bill, enjoyed growing up in the bustling city of Philadelphia where they attended Father Judge High School. They also loved going to the Jersey shore on weekends. In 1967, Joe joined the Army where he completed technical training and spent a year as an electronic technician in helicopters during the war in Viet Nam. During his service, Joe was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Viet Nam Campaign Medal and an Army Commendation Medal. Upon returning from Vietnam, Joe was discharged from the Army and began his long and rewarding career in computers, starting with 37 years with IBM as a technician, manager, and project manager. In 1976 Joe was transferred to the IBM office in Kansas City, where he met and eventually married Casey in 1979, adopted her 5 year old daughter Misty, and became an integral part of Casey's extensive family. In 1988 Joe and Casey were blessed with the second daughter, Laura. Joe's love of life, people and adventure made him a great father, friend and neighbor. He loved and inspired all who knew him especially kids. Fishing and Legos were his two favorite activities for entertaining and secretly teaching skills to children. He was also loved and respected in the workplace, maintaining friendships from his long career even after he retired in 2014. Joe's favorite "job" however, occurred after he retired. Marty Streiff, owner of the Falcon Lakes Golf course, recognized not only the value of Joe's pleasant, outgoing personality but also his project and people management skills. Marty offered Joe his perfect job as the Lead Player Assistant and all the free golf he could play! In 2008, Joe was diagnosed with lung cancer and heart disease, both caused by Agent Orange exposure during his tour in Viet Nam. With multiple treatments and surgeries, he valiantly and successfully fought the diseases and lived a vibrant life for ten years. In 2018, however, the last battle started and ended with his death on May 14, 2019. He will be missed by all who knew him. Joe is also survived by his two brothers and numerous cousins; Misty's husband Greg and children Gabriel and Abigale; and Laura's wife Ashlee and daughter Jasmine. A Memorial Service will be held for Joe at Falcon Lakes Golf Course, just out side of the clubhouse; 4605 Clubhouse Drive, Basehor Kansas, 66007. It will be at 5pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. PLEASE DRESS ACCORDINGLY. In lieu of flowers, Joe requested donations to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org)



