Joseph Young Holman Joseph Young Holman of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 after a life well lived. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held Sept. 13 at 1pm at Village Presbyterian Church. Joe was born in 1945 to Helen and Vic Holman, spent his childhood in Leon, KS, and married Janet in 1967. He was a US Army veteran, Village Church Trustee, proud KU Law graduate and a CPA. He built and ran a successful private law practice for 32 years and wasmost recently with The Whitlock Company. Joe's calm manner and professionalism set a permanent example for all who knew him. He coached baseball and basketball teams, volunteered in school activities and offered moral support and love to his family. He shared his Papa skills with his five grandchildren with joy. He was happiest when he was with his family or out fishing on the river and cherished the Colorado trips that combined both. Joe is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Kate (Justin Serrano), son Jeff (Renee), brother Tom, and five grandchildren: Rosetta, Vivien, Hazel, Lucille and Walter. His sister Karen preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Trout Unlimited or The Village Church Endowment. Full obituary may be viewed at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019