Joseph "Jack" Zollmann On December 8, 2019, Joseph "Jack" Zollmann, loving husband and father of four children, died after a brief illness, age 83. Jack was born on April 12, 1936 in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph D. Zollmann and Elizabeth (Bocklage) Zollmann. He earned his Engineering degree at St. Louis University before marrying the love of his life, Susan A. Rodenkirch. Together they raised four children whom he was very proud of. For six years Jack piloted airplanes in the United States Air Force obtaining the rank of Captain, and then continuing as a pilot for TWA, retiring as Captain in June 1991. Jack enjoyed running, working out, investing, traveling, hunting, and eating out at restaurants, but his real passion was his family...wife being number one! He was known for his sense of humor, friendliness, generosity, intelligence, and his stories of the past. Jack was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Betty. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan, his four children, Patricia Kissinger, Steve (Shirley) Zollmann, Bob (Kathy) Zollmann and Barbara (Joe) Blasko. Jack also leaves behind his beloved fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. The family will be having a private funeral and a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019