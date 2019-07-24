Josephine A. Mussorici Josephine A. Mussorici, 91, of Columbus Park, passed away peacefully at NorthCare Hospice House on July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Josephine was born on September 19, 1927, in Kansas City, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack J. Mussorici, in 1963; parents, Angelo and Maggie (Saia) Terranello; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Joe Cambiano; sister-in-law, Virginia Cervello; brother-in-law, Vincent Mussorici; and aunts, Jean (Saia) Cole and Lena (Saia) Stokes. Josephine was widowed at the young age of 35 years old. She dedicated her life to raising her daughters. Josephine worked for the Jones Store and retired in 1990. She loved watching Notre Dame Football games, Sunday dinners with her family, playing UNO with her great-grandchildren, and the daily newspaper and crossword puzzle. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Josephine is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carm and Sal Paris, Margie and Sam Valenti, Ginger and Steve Scott; sister-in-law, Rosalie Mussorici; grandchildren, Cathleen (Frank) Ferro, Anthony (Sabrina) Paris, Kathy (Sam) Maggio, Maria Valenti, Anthony (Megan) Valenti, Matt (Misha) Scott, and Mike Scott; and 14 great-grandchildren. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. followed by Visitation 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers: Anthony Paris, Anthony Valenti, Mike Scott, Frank Ferro, Sam Maggio, and Joseph Cambiano. The family wishes to thank Dr. Matthew Sutton, Dr. Gordon Kelley, the 4th floor staff at Shawnee Mission Medical Center, and NorthCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019