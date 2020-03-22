|
|
Josephine Abbott Josephine Abbott, 92, passed away March 18, 2020. Graveside services will be private. Josephine was born December 12, 1927, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Joseph and Sadie (Provenzo) Cherrito. She retired from Italian Gardens. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie S. Abbott; granddaughter, Andrea Abbott; twin sister, Lucille DiCapo; and sister-in-law, Bena Abbott. She is survived by her children, John and Susan Abbott, Joe and Kathy Abbott, Vincent and Sharon Abbott, Benedict S. and Ruth Ann Abbate (Abbott), Mary Abbott, Bena and Tom Roseburrough, Peter and Jill Abbott, Anthony and Asha Abbott; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nephew and nieces, Joe Mike and Leanora DiCapo & Family, Rose Mary Totty & Family; and numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020