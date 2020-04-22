|
Josephine Ann Hennessey Josephine Ann Hennessey passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Father on Divine Mercy Sunday. A lively soul with a quick, loving smile & always happy to visit, she heroically lived her mental health challenges with joy. She reunites with her parents & siblings: John & Amanda, Mary, John, Pat & Gene, and is survived by nieces, Maureen & Marianne, & nephews, John & Michael, & numerous grand-nieces/nephews. Josephine's Mass of Resurrection is Sat, Apr 25th, 2020, 9:30am Redemptorist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020