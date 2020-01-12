|
Josephine Calandra Josephine Calandra, 93, passed away January 9, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. followed by Visitation 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., KCMO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at St Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland, KCMO 64117. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the . Josephine was born March 1, 1926, in Camporeale, Sicily, to the late Frank and Calogera (Battaglia) Maenza. She was preceded in death by her husband, Filippo Calandra, in 1978; her grandson, Jamie Bartlett; and her sisters, Lena Locascio (Leonard), Francis Maenza (Sam), and Mary LoGuidice (Tony). Survivors include her sons, Vince Calandra (Shirley), Frank Calandra (Lorri), Anthony Calandra (Anni), and Carl Calandra (Rita); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020