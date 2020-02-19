|
Josephine Diaz Josephine Diaz, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on February 14, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, at noon, followed by Mass at 1pm both to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 901 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez KCMO 64108. Entombment will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. Josephine was born August 21, 1938 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph and Julia Raya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo. Josephine is survived by daughter, Debi (Dave) Hodes, son, Angelo (Bobbi) Diaz, Jr., three grandchildren, Josh (Sabrina) Diaz, Ashleigh (Joe) Noel, and Alicia Diaz; three great-grandchildren, Kai Diaz, Charleigh and Emerson Noel. She is also survived by one sister, Julia Bustamante, and two brothers, Frank and Johnny Raya. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020