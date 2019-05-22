Josephine Elizabeth (Lustig) (McDaniel) Meyer Josephine Elizabeth (Lustig) (McDaniel) Meyer age 81 of Olathe, Kansas. Mass of the Christian Burial will be 12 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS. Followed by burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23 also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Josephine was born March 27, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas at home and lived on Strawberry Hill until moving to Johnson County in 1977. She retired from IBM in 1975 because of disability. She owned and operated several businesses in Wy, Co, KS. She had been involved in local school actives with Wy, Co. Sports associate and Booster Club of F.L. Schlagle High Booster of K.C Kansas. She was very active in genealogy. She was preceded in death by her late husband Kenneth E. McDaniel of 48 years; father Frank Lustig; mother Goldie (Patterson) Lustig; brothers Robert William infant and Frank Lustig Jr.; sisters Jeanne (Lustig) Luckey, Evelyn (Lustig) Hockard, and Frances Jastremski; and one grandchild, Jennifer Cantrell in October 2017. She is survived by her loving and caring husband James J. Meyer of the home for 17 years; sons Kenneth E. (Mary Kay) McDaniel and Kevin L. (Michelle) McDaniel; daughter Karen E. (McDaniel) Waugh; brother Louis Lustig; six grandchildren, Jeanne Brightwell, Kyle (Valerie) Bragdon, Tyler McDaniel, Tara McDaniel, Lauren (McDaniel) (Josh) Manley, and Ryan McDaniel; and seven great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind and giving person that will be dearly missed by all. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. The Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, KS 913-631-5566)

