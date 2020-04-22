|
Josephine Gertrude Brehm Josephine Gertrude Brehm of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. A memorial service will be performed at a later date. Josie was born on March 27, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to her parents, Adam and Marie Brehm, nee Konrad, both of Bavaria, Germany. She was their only child and was cherished throughout their lifetime. Josie spent her childhood in Old Westport and attended St. Teresa Academy. She worked as an administrative assistant for the railroad. The Brehm's moved to Overland Park in 1952. In addition to her job, Josie lead a very full life helping run the family home, working in the garden, assisting her sculptor Father in his workshop and accompanying her Mother on various travels. She and her family shared a special joy in antiques and fine arts. Josie's love of nature and color were apparent in her prolific sewing, knitting and crocheting projects that she shared with friends and family. Later in life, Josie found great satisfaction making friends and volunteering at the Overland Park Place and Overland Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The Brehm family was a long-time member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mission, Kansas. Ms. Brehm is survived by her first cousin, Gerda Marie Savino, nee Konrad, of Dallas, Texas and her family; dear friends, Valerie and Michael Bowers of Overland Park, Kansas and their family; and countless cousins in Bavaria, Germany. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020