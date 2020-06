Josephine Lee Mrs. Josephine Lee, 86, died June 1, 2020. Funeral: 11 a.m., Sat., June 20, Mount Vernon Missionary BC, 3935 Prospect Ave KCMO. Visit: 9-11. Interment: Forest Hill Cem. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons, KCMO



