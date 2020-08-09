Josephine "Josie"Rodriguez Josephine "Josie" Rodriguez, 84 of Roeland Park, Kansas passed away July 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Christian mass services will be held at Guardian Angels Church, 1310 Westport Rd, KCMO on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. Due to pandemic there will be limited seating at mass. Josie was born September 18, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas to Francisco and Catalina Nieto. She married her soulmate Ramon on April 20, 1968. Josie was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, son Ramon Francisco (Teresa), daughter Victoria (Robert), grandchildren Amyre Rogers, Abryana Rogers, Ramon P Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Robert Lopez Jr and Giavonna Lopez, brothers Rudy and Robert Nieto and two sisters. Josie was a woman of faith and dedicated her life to her family. She worked hard to support not only her family but also her family in Mexico. Her home was always open to everyone. She loved traveling to Mexico for family visits, enjoyed attending social gatherings, and family functions and was a huge Chief's fan. Josie's heart belonged to her grandchildren, she was the happiest whenever she was around them. Josie's beautiful smile and kind heart will be truly missed!



