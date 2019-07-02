Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Iken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Benjamin Iken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Benjamin Iken Obituary
Joshua Benjamin Iken Joshua Benjamin Iken, 34, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Friday, June 28th, 2019. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 2:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at 2:00pm. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 3rd at the Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org). Full obituary may be read at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now