Joshua Benjamin Iken Joshua Benjamin Iken, 34, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Friday, June 28th, 2019. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 2:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at 2:00pm. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 3rd at the Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org). Full obituary may be read at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019