Joshua David Simons
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua David Simons Joshua David Simons peacefully passed on April 23, 2020. He was born January 2, 1982, in N.K.C., MO, to Bonnie (Black) King, and Roger Simons. He is survived by children Autumn and Tristan; former wife Heather Simons; mother Bonnie King; step-mother Angela Simons; sisters Amy Simons-Harrison (Cordell), Danielle King-Gonzalez; brothers Shane Simons and Cole King; grandfather Doyle Rowan; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by father Roger Simons; and grandparents Reno and Dora Simons, and maternal grandmother Barbara Rowan. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved