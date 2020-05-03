Joshua David Simons Joshua David Simons peacefully passed on April 23, 2020. He was born January 2, 1982, in N.K.C., MO, to Bonnie (Black) King, and Roger Simons. He is survived by children Autumn and Tristan; former wife Heather Simons; mother Bonnie King; step-mother Angela Simons; sisters Amy Simons-Harrison (Cordell), Danielle King-Gonzalez; brothers Shane Simons and Cole King; grandfather Doyle Rowan; and many other family members. He was preceded in death by father Roger Simons; and grandparents Reno and Dora Simons, and maternal grandmother Barbara Rowan. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.





