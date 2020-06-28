Joy Beth Stewart Hays Joy Beth Stewart Hays, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 20th surrounded by family at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, MO, where she had resided for the past four years. On May 16, 1952, Joy married John Francis Hays in Kahoka, MO. To this marriage were born three daughters; Tina, Lisa, and Amy. Being a grandmother brought great enjoyment to her life, and she treasured time with her three grandchildren, Natalie Imhoff, Justin Windett, and Tyler Timson, as well as her two great-grandsons, Braeden and Bayler Imhoff. Joy earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Central Missouri State University in 1971 and a Master's Degree in Library Science the following year. Raytown School District hired her to be the librarian at Raytown Junior High, and she thoroughly enjoyed her nearly 20 year career with the school district, also serving as the head librarian at Raytown South High School and Raytown High School. Joy particularly enjoyed working with faculty and students to secure valuable resources. During Joy's life, particularly during her retirement years, she spent time supporting and caring for others. She coordinated the Stephen Ministry program at Raytown Christian Church for 18 years and was a Kansas City Hospice volunteer for 20 years. Joy truly enjoyed helping others and believed this was how she could best be God's hands and feet in the world. Playing bridge, gardening, watching the KC Royals on TV, and spending time with friends, neighbors, and family were highlights for Joy in her leisure time. Joy's husband, John, preceded her in death on March 14, 2001. Surviving Joy are her three daughters, Tina (Jon) Van Ness of Columbia, MO, Lisa (Billy) Hays Justus of Lenexa, KS, and Amy (Alex) Specht of McPherson, KS, three grandchildren, Natalie (Ryan) Imhoff of Celina, TX, Justin Windett of Renton, WA, and Tyler Timson of McPherson, KS, and two great-grandchildren, Braeden Imhoff and Bayler Imhoff. Joy lived out the name her parents gave her by bringing JOY to the hearts and lives of many people. There was a small family service at noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A celebration of Joy's life will be scheduled for a later time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Raytown Christian Church (designated for the Stephen Ministry program) or the Salvation Army.