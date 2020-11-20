Joy Claire (Hemphill) DeCoursey
January 18, 1945 - November 17, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Joy Claire (Hemphill) DeCoursey, age 75, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19.
Joy was born on January 18, 1945 in Clay Center, KS to Colonel James Eugene and Dorothy Hemphill. Her father served proudly as a plastic surgeon for the U.S. Army, so she moved frequently and traveled the world throughout her childhood. Joy attended the University of Colorado in Boulder where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She subsequently went on to serve as a flight attendant and crew trainer for Trans World Airlines (TWA) for 20 years. She was proud of her role as a founding member of the board of directors at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, MO. Joy was elegant, lovely and kind. She had a passion for volunteering, engaging in her children's and grandchildren's activities, music, traveling and gardening.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Thomas DeCoursey; her two children Matthew DeCoursey (Jill) and Robin DeCoursey Jenson (Chris); her 4 grandchildren Taylor Joy Jenson, Dylan Claire DeCoursey, Laurel Ann Jenson, and Cayden Thomas DeCoursey; her sister Bonnie Olafson (Jim); as well as many nieces and nephews. She was adored by all who knew her.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be restricted to family only on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 10:00am at Church of the Nativity in Leawood, KS. The funeral mass will be available on live stream broadcast at https://kcnativity.org/
beginning at 9:55 am CST. A public visitation will not occur due to the risk of COVID and the family's desire to keep loved ones in the community safe.
The family asks in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas at https://catholiccharitiesks.org/donate/
.