Joy Mona Devin Joy Mona Devin went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Joy was born August 1, 1926, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Zalia and Arthur Westin. On March 23, 1945, Joy married James N. Devin in Hutchison, KS, where James was stationed as a Naval Air Corps pilot during WWII. Their marriage of 68 years was full of happiness, love and mutual admiration. During her 93 years, Joy blessed her children with valuable lessons, including how to keep the faith, help others and stay active. Joy provided family and friends with much love, friendship and, above all, JOY! Joy was a beautiful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. After the children left home, Joy worked for the K.C. Board of Education for several years. She preferred activities involving others. Even though she became clinically blind, Joy continued to knit prayer shawls, play cards, listen to audiobooks and Royals games, and attend yoga/water aerobics classes. During the last six years, Joy lived at John Knox Village, where she participated in many committees and programs, including an annual mentoring program on issues of aging for first year medical students from UMKC. St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Raytown, MO, has been the family's church since 1956. Joy has volunteered and held various positions at the church, which hosted many baptisms, confirmations, weddings and anniversaries for the family. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Devin, her mother, Zalia "Peggy" Melton, her father, Arthur Westin, her step-fathers, Ken Dart, Paul Wigton and Chris Melton, and her brother, Chris Dart. She is survived by her children, Gay LaMonica, Michael Devin, Pam Grigar and James Devin; grandchildren, Michelle Jennings (James), Angela McIntire (Mark), Jeni Morrow (James) and Katie DeLong; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Samuel and Jackson Jennings, Jake and Joey Morrow, Lucas and Estella Joy DeLong, Josh McIntire (Jenna), Meganne McIntire, Kelsie Gordon (Kenny), Jacob McIntire (Gabby); 11 great-great-grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends, especially Liz Trotta. A celebration of Joy's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 9349 E. 65th St., Raytown, MO 64133; (816) 353-4592. Visitation 1:00 pm. Service 2:00 pm. Please stay after the service for refre""Joy" memories. The family suggests memorial gifts to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or favorite charity in her name.
